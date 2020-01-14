By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

No fewer than 39 shops and furniture worth over N21 million has been lost to the fire outbreak which razed part of Kugbo furniture market in Abuja.

Narrating the incidence, Chairman of the city furniture area, Austin Onuh, who is also a victim disclosed that they received calls from guards who were on duty that night around 12am, informing them of the incident.

He said all efforts by fire fighters and some good Nigerians who were around to quench the fire which occurred late Sunday night when all the shop owners had closed after their work proved abortive.

While lamenting that most of the furniture razed by the fire were given to them on contract by their customers, he appealed to FCT Administration, spirited individuals and corporate organisations to come to their aid.

“We are yet to determine the cause of the inferno but furniture worth over N 21 million naira have been burnt by the fire.

“Some of us here just returned from Christmas and new year celebrations, and started work that our custmers gave us, but this morning we only came to see ashes” he said.

He also called on the government to help the furniture makers provide measures that will prevent fire incident in the area.

Also, another victim of the fire incident, Timothy Eze, said he has lost not less than N8 million worth of furnitures in his shop.

“Apart from the furniture, industrial machine, generators with several working equipment that worth millions were also burnt”

Similarly, another victim, Vincent Ngutsen said over N7 million finished and unfinished furniture were burnt in his shop located at the same area.

