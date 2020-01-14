Sikiru Alimi is now a former Lobi Stars player after signing on the dotted line for Tunisia’s Stade Tunisien.

Several Nigerian publications have been made to believe that Alimi’s move has marked the club’s most expensive deal in history.

Alimi came out publicly to excitedly confirm his new home where he is expected to play football for the next two seasons.

“I’m excited to be here in Tunisia, my mission as a footballer is to play and score goals,” Alimi said. “They have a good footballing structure and foundation, Once again I’m happy to be here.”

The high-flying Stade currently lie third in Tunisia’s Premier Division. The Nigerian forward will competing with three strikers such as Burundi’s Cedric Mavugo, Chiheb Zoughlami (Tunisia) and the Congolese striker Guy Mbenza.

