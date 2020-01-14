“Even though Ihedioha has won in a tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha…” Those were the exact words of the controversial Catholic priest, Fr Mbaka in his New Year prophecy.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sacked Governor Emeke Ihedioha and announced the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the governorship election in Imo State March 2019.

The social media, in droves, especially on Twitter, has popularised the event and in split seconds, Father Mbaka, Hope Uzodinma, Emeka Ihedioha and #ImoState were all trending. It was a blend of praise for his prophetic precision at a time many clerics had failed. In fact, sports bet fanatics sarcastically ask the cleric to give them betting odds

Father Mbaka’s church will be so full this weekend pic.twitter.com/bSMBtNHRog — FEMI Michael Jnr (@OshoJnr) January 14, 2020

I just woke up to see Supreme court trending. What the heck is this I am reading? I have said before and said again the Judiciary is our biggest problem. More than half of elected officials got in because of our skewed Judiciary system.

They are the cause of the problem we have! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 14, 2020

With this Hope Uzodinma election victory I can say that either #mbaka saw the judgement beforehand or he is a true prophet — This Mad Govt (@9jamuncher) January 14, 2020

Rev father Mbaka prophesy when he said the candidate APC Buhari will defeat Goodluck PDP candidate in 2015, it came to past, now again he foreseen this Supreme Court judgment, that man is Real. Catholic family are lucky to have him as a priest — Walter Amayanvbo (@Eddywalter) January 14, 2020

the only thing i want from this Father Mbaka is 100 sure odds pere



since he saw the outcome of the Supreme Court case, i don't think 100 odds should be too much for him now??? — • General Zee 🎭 • (@heisTactic) January 14, 2020

Father Mbaka Prophecies..



January 2015: I see Change



January 2019 : Atiku and Obi Campaign will end in shame.



January 2020: I see Hope in IMO State.



Me: i need to visit Adoration ministries 😂 pic.twitter.com/2Ug6b9LEGw — General Osaze – MNSE (@ozed99) January 14, 2020

