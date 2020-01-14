Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA says it has recorded unprecedented complaints from air travelers arising from flight delays and cancelations by domestic airlines in the country last year.

Speaking with The Daily Times in his office, the Director of Consumer Protection Directorate, Mallam Adamu Abdullahi, said the directorate was inundated with so many complaints from passengers which he attributed to lack of adequate aircraft by Operators in the country to run their Operations.

He explained that most of the aircraft were flown out of the country for maintenance.

Abdullahi noted that passengers suffer untold hardships whenever there was a disruption in the flight schedule of airline which in turn would affect all the routes operated by airlines.He urged airlines to go into interlining as a way of solving the problem on the ground in the country but noted that it was unfortunate that airline owners have failed to come together to form a formidable force in order to avoid delays.

Abdullahi also decried a situation whereby airlines will not inform passengers on delays making them apprehensive and agitated.

On the Turkish airline issue, Abdullahi said other airlines involved in similar treatment of passengers has changed for the better following the action against the Turkish airlines by the NCAA.

