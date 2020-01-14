Lagos – A fake estate agent, Ojo Ogunyemi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding two accommodation seekers of N347,000.

Twenty five-year-old Ogunyemi, who resides in Mushin area of Lagos, is facing a charge of obtaining money under false pretences, breach of peace and stealing,

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 1, 2019 at No. 22, Coker St., Mushin.

Akadu said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N162,000 from Mr Idris Dokunmu and N185,000 from Mr Afolabi Oluwole for a room apartment for them which he never did.

“Ogunyemi intentionally swindled the complainants by failing to provide the accommodation for them or refund the money,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 168,314 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 prescribes 15 years jail term for obtaining under false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mr K. O. Ogundare, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogundare adjourned the case until Feb.13 for mention. (NAN)

