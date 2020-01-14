Everton have officially completed the signing of teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite on Monday night after an agreement of £1million for his services was agreed upon, Daily Mail reported.



Branthwaite who was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract was in the stands during Everton U23’s match against Arsenal U23 where they played to a 3-3 draw in Premier League 2.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Portugese star Gedson in London for Tottenham medicals





Everton previously had their £500,000 bid rejected early this month but the Toffees and Carlisle United managed to reach a deal late on Monday night – Carlisle would have had to release their prized asset eventually.

The 17-year-old made 11 senior appearances for the EFL League Two side this season; seven of those were in the league, two in the EFL Trophy, two in the FA Cup and two in the EFL Cup.

The Carlisle born youngster will be joining U23 head coach David Unsworth and is ready to hit the ground running.

‘The pathway is superb – that’s what made me want to join Everton,’ he told Everton’s website.

‘I want to settle in, get to know all the boys and put in some good performances for the Under-23s.

‘My long-term goal, 100 per cent, is to play for Everton’s first team in front of the great crowds at Goodison. That would be my dream.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

