Abuja – A Grade 1 Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered that a 26-year-old hotel attendant, Bello Isiaka, who pleaded guilty to stealing a cell phone from a passerby, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing.

The Presiding Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, gave the order after Isiaka, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and theft.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Jan. 29 for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Austin, told the court that the defendant beat up the complainant, Muhammad Gaji and injured him in the left eye.

He said that the defendant also disposed the complainant of his wallet containing, First Bsnk ATM card, complimentary cards and a cell phone worth N50, 000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287 and 288 of Penal Code. (NAN)

