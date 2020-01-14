An Ikeja High Court in Lagos State on Tuesday ordered that two artisans; Matthew Gbenga, 23 and Sodiq Green, 22, who allegedly murdered their friend, be remanded in a correctional facility.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi, who gave the order, adjourned the case until April 22 for trial.

READ ALSO: S’Court to deliver judgment on Ararume, Uzodinma appeals challenging Gov, Ihedioha soon



Earlier, the state Prosecutor, M.O. Abari, told the court that the defendants allegedly killed Gbenga Boye at 2 a.m. on July 16, 2017, at the Itunmeko Area, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“The defendants were friends with Boye, the deceased. On the day of the incident, Boye was upset over loosing a bet to another friend of theirs.

“Gbenga told Boye to get over his loss, Boye was angered by what Gbenga told him and this led to a fight.

“During the ensuing argument hit him on the head with a stone. Boye died shortly after,” he said.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

