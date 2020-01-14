Doctors under the auspices of the Commonwealth Medical Association have condemned the assault on a female medical doctor at the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, by the relatives of a patient.

The doctors while expressing deep sympathy with the assaulted female medical doctor also called for justice for the physician and other health workers.

Speaking through its President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, the association expressed disappointment that the vicious attack which took place on January 9, was preceded by severe threats to the life of the female medical doctor.

“We note with great dismay that this is the second case of assault of medical doctors in the same Maitama District Hospital and a total of six health workers assaulted within the last six months.

‘’It is particularly, annoying that this current incident took place despite the presence of security personnel in the hospital and involved not only the senseless beating up of the medical doctor, but also the stripping naked of the medical doctor within the hospital’s premises, while she was on duty.

“The Commonwealth Medical Association additionally notes that this uncivilized act of assault greatly, impinges on the autonomy of physicians, as the violent propensity of patient’s relatives is said to have resulted from the relatives’ disagreement with the physician’s clinical decision not to transfuse blood to the late patient.

“While the Commonwealth Medical Association is not currently in a position to make a declarative statement on the pre-morbid personality, character and motives of the elements behind this unholy assault of the female medical doctor, the association strongly condemns this barbaric denudation of the female physician’s dignity, human rights, and physician autonomy.

“As the body awaits the outcome of the ongoing investigation and prosecution of the violent act with the hope of quick dispensation of justice, the association condoles the family of the late patient and pray for the repose of her soul’’ Enabulele stated.

He called on the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to ensure that Maitama District Hospital undertakes the full rehabilitation of the female medical doctor.

