The House of representatives committee on power has asked the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the planned increase in electricity tariff.

The committee chairman, Aliyu Magaji, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Electricity Tariff: minor review order has no immediate impact on consumers -NERC

The committee chairman, asked NERC to issue a directive suspending the upward review pending proper consultations on the matter.

Recall that NERC had directed the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to enforce an upward review of the tariff starting from April 1.

