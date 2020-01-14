Barcelona after parting ways with Ernesto Valverde on Monday, appoints Quique Setién as new coach.

The 61-year old signed the contract on Tuesday officially accepting the position as Barcelona new boss.

Valverde’s position at the club has been under threat since losing to Liverpool in the Champions League last year with the club legend Xavi having been billed to take over the club in the summer.

The Laliga giants couldn’t wait to have a new man in charge of the team with Setien being handed the job until 30 June 2022.

But who is the man who has now been tasked with changing Barcelona’s fortunes?

Born Enrique ‘Quique’ Setién Solar on 27th September 1958 in Spain, he had a playing career that saw him represent Real Racing Club, Atlético Madrid, Logroñés and Levante; the midfielder featuring for the Spanish national team in three occasions between 1985–1986.

