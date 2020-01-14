Nigerian musician, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has been freed of a car theft charge filed by the police against him, his two brothers and his cousins.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order on Tuesday morning after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the four defendants.

Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22 were the defendants in the case.

Mr Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

Marley was absent, but the other defendants were in court.

The Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on December 16 ordered that he should be arrested and arraigned over alleged car theft.

The chief magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, had granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the three defendants committed the offences on Dec. 16, at Eko Hotel Roundabout on Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the trio who were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an IPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.

He added that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up.

Okoi alleged that the second defendant, Babatunde Fashola and others at large obstructed the police while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Naira Marley.

“One of the vehicles in the musiciaon’s motorcade hit the complainant’s vehicle from the back while he was throwing out money from his vehicle to his fans.

” When the complainant came down from the vehicle to inspect the damage, Obere entered into the complainant’s Camry and drove it off with the motorcade.

“Ademola reported to the police and the vehicle was tracked to where it was parked at Jakande Crescent, Oniru in Lagos.

“When the police arrived at the location in company with the complainant, Naira Marley and his boys started beating the complainant.

” A group of boys obstructed the police from arresting the musician but they were able to apprehend the three defendants,” he alleged.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 112,172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

