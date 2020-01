The Supreme Court has set January 20 (Monday) to deliver judgement in the appeal challenging the election of governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad and his seven-man panel of justices of the apex court the appeal marked SC/1450/2019, which the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abba Yusuf, filed to challenge Ganduje’s re-election reserved its verdict.

More details soon

