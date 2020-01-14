English Premier League side Arsenal has sent defender Dinos Mavropanos to Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremberg on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Greece international has found games hard to come by since his arrival at the club in 2018 from Greek side PAS Giannina.

In a statement, Arsenal noted: “Dinos Mavropanos has joined 2. Bundesliga side FC Nuremberg on loan for the remainder of the season.

“The 22-year-old defender has made eight first-team appearances since joining us from Greek side PAS Giannina in January 2018.”

The Greece under-21 international last appearances for the club came in their 2-2 draw away to Standard Liege in the UEFA Europa League in December. This season he has made 11 appearances for Arsenal under-23s team.

The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes according to the club.

