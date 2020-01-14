

The Aare-in-Council, the highest decision making organ of the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Abiodun Ige Gani Adams, has given what it described as a comprehensive support for the South West Governors’ security initiative, Amotekun.

Rising from its quarterly meeting, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, the body in a communiqué at the end of the meeting stated that contrary to fears in certain quarters, the outfit will complement the security architecture of the region, and the nation at large, as well as boost the security of lives and property in the land.



The Council dispelled insinuation that the South West Security Network is a military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), declaring that the long history of OPC vis-à-vis its contribution to regional security is not in doubt.

The organisation, the communiqué further stressed, will leverage on its rich experience, to support any initiative that will help secure Yorubaland and make it a no-go area to career criminals and their tribes.



The meeting, presided over by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, also announced the appointment of 16 new members of the Aare-in-Council, and the constitution of an Advisory Council that would further strengthen the activities of the Aare Onakakanfo, chief among which is the preservation of the tradition, culture, general interest and culture of the Yorubas.



The new Chiefs and members of the Advisory Council which are drawn from various spheres of life, including the academia, professions, clergy, media, business, among others include, Chief Abiodun Adewale Kuku; Otun Balogun, Mr. Segun Sanni; Basorun, Hon Chief Mrs. Bolanle Kuku; Erelu, Otunba Obafemi Arowosola; Agbaoye, Dr. Gboyega Adejumo; Gbonka, Barrr. Babajide Tanimowo; Atoloye, Mrs. Esther Oyebola; Yeye Opeluwa, Chief Victor Mobolaji Adewale; Akingbayi.



Others are, Alhaji Gani Oshidele Wahab; Tunaarese, Hon.Adegboyega Salvador-Adebayo-Otun Aare, Alh. Fatai Adeshina; Opo-Akin, Mrs. Fatai Adeshina; Yeye- Opo Akin, Mr. Akinola Osuntokun; Ajagun-Nla, Chief Bolaji Thomas Jaji; Ikolaba, Hon. Mutiu Olakunle Okunola; Jagun, Mrs. Bisi Tapere Wahab; Yeye-Tunaarese



Members of the Advisory Council of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland are: ArchBishop Ayo Ladigbolu –Chairman, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), Professor Anthony Kila, Professor Kemi Rotimi, Dr. Festus Adedayo, Alhaji Wasiu Abiola, Mr. Gboyega Solanke, Chief Ishola Fapounda, Barrister Sola Ebiseni, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre’



Others include, Mr. Razaq Oladosu Buska, Mr. Richard Akinnola, Mr. Dipo Kehinde, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo, Mr. Dotun Oladipo and Mr .Yinka Odumakin.

The Aare Onakakanfo further reiterated that the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council is not a secret cult but a body with the mandate to promote and preserve Yoruba tradition, culture, and heritage. “Equally important, the body, from time to time, will continue to appraise matters affecting the Yoruba race and take definite stand in the best interest of the Yoruba, both at home and in the diaspora,” he said.

