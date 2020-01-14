The police on Tuesday arraigned three men in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly damaging parking iron bars worth N1.8 million.

The police charged Mohammed Musa, Innocent Adama and Izuchukwu Nwaigwe with two counts of joint act and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported at the Utako Police Station on Dec. 14, 2019, by one Adewole Adeola, who of Dove Court Estate, Abuja.

Ukagha alleged that the defendants intentionally damaged the iron bars and demarcation drums worth N1.8million at the Dove Estate.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with a surety each in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the sureties must be reliable and must deposit his or her identity card at the court registry for verification.

He also ordered that the sureties must resides within the jurisdiction of the court and his or she address must be verified by the court officer.

Maiwada adjourned the case untill Feb. 12 for hearing.

