The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has concluded plans to amend the Authority’s enabling act after 27 years to for as to fastrack industrialisation and export.

This, the agancy say will aid more investment into the country.

The Acting Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Mr Bitrus Dawuk, said the agancy is exploring new innovations in free trade zones and special economic zones are excluded in the act, a development hampering the activities of the Authority.

Dawuk disclosed that he would prioritise the amendment of the act while he remained at the hemp of affairs in NEPZA to make Nigeria’s free trade zones competitive across the world.

The NEPZA boss said the country’s free trade zones contribute positively to the country’s economy and the present administration has also increased the funding of the Authority’s budgets for better performance.

“I am planning to interact with stakeholders in all the free trade zones across the country to see how we can team up together.

I will be interacting with the supervising Ministry for the best interest of the country,” he said. On the N14 billion budgeted for the Nigeria Special Economic Zones Company (NSEZCO), the Acting MD assured that a 7-man committee has been constituted by the minister to correct and resolve the modalities.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo clarified that it is been investigated as the said money appropriated for the company is still intact and in custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).



