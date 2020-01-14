The Ebonyi state Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of a widow, Mrs. Nkechi Ucha and one Ifeanyi Nwokwu for alleged infidelity by unknown persons at Umuezeoka Umueze Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that the victims were killed at the weekend by unknown persons who thereafter, locked the corpses in a room.

It took the intervention of neighbours who discovered that the two were missing and decided to look for them, only to discover their decomposed bodies in the room.

A source who hails from the community, who spoke to reporters, said “a married man and his concubine (widow) were murdered; their dead bodies were found inside the man’s room last night.

“This is a worrisome development as this is not the first time we are witnessing this kind of ugly incident. Sometimes last year, a similar incident happened where armed robbers killed a young man in this same Umuezeoka Umueze community and till now, the perpetrators of this heinous crime have not been brought to book.

“The spate of killings and armed robbery in Umuezeoka Umueze in Effium Autonomous community has reached an alarming proportion.

Development coordinator of the community, Mr. Agbo Sunday vowed to assist the police to bring the perpetrators of the murder to book.

“The incident that led to the death of Ifeanyi Nwokwu and Nkechi Uncha is quite unfortunate. I sympathize with the families over their untimely death from such mysterious circumstance.

“I also want to urge to people not to take laws into their hands as security agents have waded into the matter, even as investigation is on to gear to unravel the circumstances that led to their death” he said.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner who spoke to journalists through the Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

Read Also: Eyewitness narrates how man drowned at Edo hotel

“Yes, there is a report that two persons, a married man and a widow were found inside a room, but we don’t have the details of the incident.

“According to the report, their body is almost decomposing. But, the perpetrators are not yet known and I assure you, the police are investigating the matter and very soon we will unravel those behind it,” she stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

