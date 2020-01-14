Ikeja – Two cart pushers, who allegedly burgled shops and stole 13 laptops and chargers valued at N1. 2 million, were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants, Jimoh John, 20, and Basiru Yusuf, 23, reside at Computer Village, Ikeja.

They were charged with conspiracy, burglary and stealing, but pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on Jan.1, at 13, Kodesho St., Computer Village, Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendants burgled the shops of Mr Christopher Kihalo and Mr Adewole Adebola, and made away with 13 laptops and three chargers worth N1, 240, 000.

“The laptops are HP Spectra, HP Pavillion, HP Elite, HP Folio and Dell products. The defendants also stole Lenovo, MacBook pro and HP probook chargers,” he said.

The alleged offences contravene sections 278 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, admitted the defendants to bail in sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Layinka adjourned the case until Feb. 4, for mention. ( NAN)

