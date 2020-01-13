Abuja – Super Eagles’ defender William Troost-Ekong played a vital role for Udinese as they beat visiting Sassuolo 3-0 to maintain their winning run in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Troost-Ekong was a pillar in Udinese’s defence.

He made some vital tackles to ensure his team kept a clean sheet in the game played at Stadio Friuli.

The game was also his 17th league appearance for Udinese in the league this season.

Udinese have now won three consecutive league games following victories against Cagliari and Lecce.

Udinese’s first goal was scored by Italian-born Nigerian striker Stefano Okaka in the 14th minute.

Ken Sema doubled the home side’s lead on 68 minutes, before Rodrigo De Paul added the third on 90 minutes.

Udinese are now ninth on 24 points and are five points away from the Europa League qualification spot.(NAN)

