Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday commissions the Aminu Dantata Bridge.

The vice president was flank by Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Emir of Kano amongst others.

Lagos Assembly invites Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for final screening

Daily Times recall tensions had been high in Kano over a move by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to oust the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II after a fallout deemed to be political in nature.

Also, president Muhammadu Buhari was reported to have moved to intervene in the power tussle between the political and traditional authorities in the north central Kano State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

