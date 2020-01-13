Faculty of Clinical Sciences, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) trained 150 undergraduate students of the institution on best way to render first aid treatment to trauma patients in emergency situations.

READ ALSO: Unilorin introduces e-register to stem students’ absenteeism



The training, which took place on Monday at the university was tagged “First Responder Basic Trauma Training”, aimed at building a pool of first respondents to injury situation.

The Principal Coordinator of the training, Dr Abdulrasheed Nasir, disclosed that the training was majorly aimed at raising competent individuals who would be equipped with the capacity of addressing immediate health challenges.

He said that the training was the first of its kind at the university and was also designed to facilitate good swift victim response in case of emergency.

Nasir added that the students would gain knowledge, first aid kits and certified identity cards to allow them to offer first aid services to those who might need such.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, who declared the course open, thanked the facilitators of the training, which, he pointed out

was good opportunity for the students.

The vice-chancellor, who was represented by Dr Alex Akanmu, the Sub-Dean of Student Affairs, expressed the hope that with consistent production of those who

have the skills to rescue others from emergency health challenges, the society would be safer as more people would become their brother’s keepers.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Technology and Innovations), Prof. Mikhail Buhari, said that the trainees should regard themselves as lucky and advised

them to take the training serious.

Buhari advised the students to practice the training as much as possible in their homes or hostels and congratulated them for being chosen.

The training was witnessed by the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, UNILORIN, Prof. Ibraheem Katibi; the Director of Health Services of the university,

Dr Rasheed Odunola; and members of the Red Cross Society, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

