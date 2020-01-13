The Supreme Court will today deliver judgment on the petitions against the declaration of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of Imo State as well as Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal as Sokoto State governor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State are upbeat that the Apex court would uphold Ihedioha’s victory, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) are hopeful that the judgment would go in their favour.

The director of Imo Orientation Agency, Martin Opara, told newsmen that there was no cause for alarm, expressing optimism that the apex court would uphold the governor’s election.

He said that the declaration of Ihedioha as governor was in tandem with the electoral act as against the position of the petitioners.

Opara said “there is no cause for the alarm. The governor will win at the Supreme Court as he won at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal respectively. This is a governor that was voted by the majority of our people.”

But the APC chairman in the state, Daniel Nwafor, said that he was hopeful that the judgment would go in favour of his party.

Also, the Supreme Court will today decide the winner of the February 2019 gubernatorial election between Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokot State today

Already no fewer than 1000 police officers have reportedly been deployed to Sokoto State as Supreme Court delivers its judgement on the state governorship election today.

The state Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Kaoje, said that the officers were deployed to the state to ensure that peace reigns before and after the hearing.

He said they are focusing their attention on the Sokoto metropolis and strategic areas in the state.

He said: “We are on a 24-hour red alert and we are on standby, round the clock. We will not waiver in our sustained routine and surprise tactics to keep the peace.

”We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the state safe and secure, and for all the law-abiding residents to conduct their lawful businesses.”

“The strategy would be maintained until further notice and in line with the recent directive issued by the Inspector General of Police on a 24-hour, nationwide red alert.

”The massive deployment of our officers and men has paid off and we will not relent in our efforts.”

The apex court will today decide the winner of the February 2019 governorship election in the state between the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto; and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party.

