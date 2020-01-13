The Blaugrana have been dealt a major blow as the Uruguayan is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez could miss the rest of the 2019-20 season through injury after the Catalan club announced he has received surgery that will require a four-month recovery period.

The Uruguayan picked up a knock during the Blaugrana’s 3-2 Supercopa de Espana semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid in Jeddah on Thursday, with it then reported the following day that he had aggravated an old injury.

Indeed, a niggle in his right knee had previously kept him out of Barca’s Copa del Rey final defeat at the hands of Valencia at the tail end of last season.

A statement on Barcelona’s official site says of the striker’s time out: “The first team player, Luis Suarez, has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months.

The Catalans sit at the summit of La Liga as things stand, although are merely ahead of second-placed Real Madrid on goal difference, with a home date against mid-table Granada set for Sunday, January 19.

