Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has inaugurated an 11-member committee on the implementation of workers’ outstanding promotion and salary arrears.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday in Lafia, Sule said that the committee was in line with the administration’s resolve to address the lingering issues of promotions.

NLC appeals to Bayelsa Govt on December salaries

He said it was also to help in the appropriate placement of workers to improve their welfare for enhanced productivity.

The governor assured hat his administration was determined to provide workers with more incentives, training and retraining programmes for effective service delivery.

“This, I believe will help inspire workers to give their best in implementation of policies and programmes of this administration geared towards socio-economic development of the State,” Sule added.

He further said that the state government was making efforts to provide conducive and affordable accommodation to deserving workers in view of the pressing housing needs for civil servants.

“Government in collaboration with the Federal Mortgage Bank is currently constructing 100 housing units along Kwandere-Keffi road for the benefit of public servants.

“We will continue to synergise with appropriate institutions and private investors for the benefit of the workforce,” Sule said.

He reiterated that as a labour-friendly government, his administration would ensure industrial harmony through sincere and open dialogue.

“I assure you that this administration will engender a synergy with labour to strengthen our relationship as a panacea for efficient, effective service delivery and overall development of the state,” he said.

The committee’s terms of reference include ascertaining the existence or otherwise of workers salary arrears in public service, confirm the beneficiaries and the total amount, if any, saidthe governor.

He further said the committee was expected to look into the promotions up-to 2017, review the placement of the beneficiaries and compute the total financial implication following their proper placement.

Sule gave that the committee three weeks to complete the assignment and submit its report.

He also urged the committee to live above board in delivering on the assignment, as the appointment was in recognition of their experience, commitment, hard work and resilience towards the state service.

Mr Philip Dada, the Chairman of the committee, assured the governor, organised labour and people of the state that they would work assiduously to deliver on the assignment within the given timeframe.

Dada, who is also state Commissioner for Works and Housing, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

