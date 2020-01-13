The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad on Monday adjourned all governorship appeals before the Supreme Court to Tuesday.

Justice Muhammad said the adjournment is due to an illness suffered by one of the judges on the seven-man panel. This came just after he suspended proceedings for minutes due to crowd and noise control problems.

Muhammad abruptly suspended proceedings after indicating that an unnamed member of the seven-man panel was seriously ill.

The court adjourned till Tuesday the hearing of 13 appeals filed in respect of the governorship tussles in six states.

The panel was being expected back to resume sitting when, in about an hour’s time, a top official of the court announced to the packed courtroom that all the appeals had been adjourned till Tuesday.

