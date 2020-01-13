The police on Monday arraigned a street urchin, Gabriel Kwamande, in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly attacking a pedestrian and stealing N4,000 from him.

The police charged Kwamande, 28, who lives in Mabushi village, Abuja with theft.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Austin, told the court that on Jan. 3, the complainant, Mr Paul Dako, reported that the matter at the Police Station in Mabushi.

Austin alleged that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to committing the offence.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and with one surety in like sum.

Ibahim adjourned the case until Jan 29, for hearing.

