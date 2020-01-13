The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has distanced itself from the information making the rounds on social media, detailing the dates for the commencement of online registration in respect of the 2020 Batch A orientation programme as well as that of the programme itself.

Describing the information as fake, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement stressed that the advertorial did not emanate from the scheme, adding that it was yet to release the dates for the said activities.

She strongly advised members of the public, particularly prospective corps members to disregard the advertorial in its entirety as it’s the handiwork of fraudsters, purposed to mislead the public with extortion of prospective corps members as the end point.

“The attention of the management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to the fraudulent information making the rounds on the social media, detailing the dates for the commencement of online registration in respect of 2020 Batch A orientation programme, as well as that of the programme itself.

“Management wishes to emphatically clarify that the advertorial did not emanate from the scheme. It is the handiwork of fraudsters, purposed to mislead the public, with extortion of prospective corps members as the end point.

“It is imperative to state that the scheme is yet to release the dates for the activities. There are processes to observe, in conjunction with the scheme’s major stakeholders before the dates are announced,” Adeyemi stated.

She assured that once the activities are scheduled, the public shall be duly notified through advertorials in both the print and social media.

