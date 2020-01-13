The National Film and Video Censors Board says Nigerian movies generated nearly between N6.4bn and N6.7bn at cinemas nationwide in 2019.

The NVFCB, which is the Federal Government agency responsible for classifying and approving the release of movies, further stated that this was evidence that the entertainment sector was growing.

The NVFCB, Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas, said this during an interview with The Punch on Sunday.

Thomas, however, said that the money generated from DVDs could be much higher but the statistics are not available.

He said the number of Nigerians that watch movies at cinemas is still not up to 20 per cent of the nation’s population.

The NVFCB boss said most Nigerians watch movies on DVD.

Thomas added, “The box office generated almost N7bn in 2019. Between N6.4bn and N6.7bn was generated. But from information at our disposal, money generated from DVD sales may have been higher.

“This is because less than 20 per cent of the population is watching cinema.”

Some of the movies that generated over N100m at the box office last year included Living in Bondage which generated N160m; Merry Men 2: Another Mission, which has generated N141m so far; and Bling Lagosians which garnered N120m.

Sugar Crush, which was released on December 25, 2019, but has since been suspended by the NFVCB, had generated about N150m as of January 9, 2020.

Reacting to the suspension of the movie from the cinemas, Thomas said that it had nothing to do with the movie’s plot which some say mocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He explained that Sugar Rush did not have full approval before hitting the cinemas.

