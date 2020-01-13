The supreme court on Monday, suspended the hearing of the appeals of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano States.

Other governors, whose appeals were affected are Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Osinbajo to commission major road projects in Kano

The apex court in Abuja suspended the hearing of the governorship appeals from the six states over rowdiness and high noise level in the court.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, gave the order for the suspension of the appeals’ hearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

