President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media has said that: ‘the sinful Nigerian opposition is forever looking for sins to pin on @MBuhari’
#HananBuhari#richculture#heritage#nigerianairforce#PAF pic.twitter.com/NSzcFqKmrX— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) January 13, 2020
The sinful Nigerian opposition is forever looking for sins to pin on @MBuhari— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 13, 2020
When they couldnt find one, they went after his wife @aishambuhari
Finding non, they went after his children. @zmbuhari, Yusuf and now #HananBuhari
After Hanan, it will be the grandchildren
Continue! pic.twitter.com/99wVqFZeKI
