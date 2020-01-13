President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media has said that: ‘the sinful Nigerian opposition is forever looking for sins to pin on @MBuhari’

The sinful Nigerian opposition is forever looking for sins to pin on @MBuhari



When they couldnt find one, they went after his wife @aishambuhari



Finding non, they went after his children. @zmbuhari, Yusuf and now #HananBuhari



After Hanan, it will be the grandchildren

Continue! pic.twitter.com/99wVqFZeKI