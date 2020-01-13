Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Zarif, and his visiting Pakistani counterpart, Shah Qureshi, on Monday urged closer cooperation between the two neighbours.

According to Iran’s state television, Zarif and Qureshi in a meeting in Iran, discussed bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments.

They emphasised close cooperation of Tehran and Islamabad to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, expressed his country’s readiness to promote amicable ties with all regional countries.

Rouhani called for collective efforts to ensure peace and relieve tensions in the region.

“We believe that division in the Islamic community is not beneficial to anyone and we completely welcome Pakistan’s efforts for promoting regional peace and stability in this regard,” Rouhani said.

Qureshi assured Rouhani that his country would not be used for posing a threat to other countries, including Iran.

“We believe that the borders of Pakistan and Iran are the borders of peace and friendship and should remain the same,” Qureshi said.

(Xinhua/NAN)

