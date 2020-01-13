Supreme court this morning abruptly stood down the hearing the appeal filed by Abbah Yusuf and Peoples Democratic party challenging the election of Gov Abdullahi Ganduje in the 2019 kano state governorship election , as one of the justices suddenly took ill.



Shortly after counsel for Abbah Yusuf of the peoples Democratic party, Gboyega Awomolo (SAN) adopted his brief and urged the court to allow the appeal.

Just In: Supreme Court suspends hearing of Tambuwal, Ihedioha, others



The chief justice of Nigeria , justice Tanko Mohammad announced that the court will have to abruptly rise

The CJN told the crowded court that one of its justices hearing the case is critically I’ll. Consequently, the CJN led other six justices out if the court to there chamber to enable them attend to the ailing.



As at the time of this report the members of the panel are yet to return to the court room crowded with lawyers.

