Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has disclosed that he will soon take drastic action to get rid of saboteurs and ungrateful people within his government.



Governor Bala Mohammed announced this in a special message sent to the people of the state from London ahead of the supreme court judgment and was made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado on Sunday night in Bauchi.

Illness forces S’Court panel to stand down hearing of Kano Gov’ship appeal



The Governor who saidmany unexpected opponents and opposition have emerged to pull his administration down through the supreme court, expressed confidence that they will fail.



“I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is Able and Capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours InshaAllah! Cheers to you all.”



Governor Bala Mohammed who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the lofty ideals of new Bauchi Movement , pledged to lead with justice, equity and humility.



He however promised to recognise and reward those who contributed positively to his movement and show loyalty to him and the Bauchi Project.



According to him, the period of the supreme court judgment is a moment that God shown him his real supporters while it is also the time when detractors, within and outside his fold are exposed.



The Governor therefore expressed gratitude to his patriotic supporters for their support and concern shown at this critical and crucial point of waiting for the outcome of the supreme court judgment and appreciated his outstanding partners of progress and paradigm shift in the state.

