Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday described Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as a trail blazer in infrastructural ddevelopment while reacting to construction of the construction of 2.5 kilo metre Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata bridge which he described as the longest bridge built by a state government in Nigeria.



Osinbajo who commissioned other projects, including Alhaji Tijjani Hashim Underpass, laid the foundation for Shiekh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara flyover and the Cancer Treatment Centre, at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital in Gingiyu.

He also visited the Palace of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11, who expressed delight over Ganduje’s efforts in infrastructural development and promised that his emirate will continue to support the state government towards that direction.

According to the Emir, “I welcome you to the Palace. Like the Governor said, Kano is your home. You are part of the Palace, so you have to feel at home.

“I appreciate you for finding time to commission these laudable projects constructed by our Governor; and also laying foundation for new ones, and it is our prayer that God will give the Governor the energy and resources to complete all the projects.”

Osinbajo, however, commended Emir Sanusi for the support he is giving to both the state and Federal Government, adding that, “I am proud to be considered a citizen of Kano. Thank you Your Highness for maintaining peace in Kano, and for your interventions, not only in Kano, but Nigeria at large.”

After a brief stop-over at Kano Museum otherwise know as Gidan Makama where he inspected some historical artifacts and interacted with secondary school students, Osinbajo made straight to Africa House, Kano Government House where he also interacted with religious leaders and traditional rulers, including the Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

While speaking at Government House, Osinbajo described Ganduje as a trail blazer,” urging other state Governors to emulate his foot-steps.

According to him, Ganduje is religiously keying into President Muhammadu Buhari’s Next Level agenda, revealing that so far, the Buhari administration has spent over N2.7 trillion on infrastructure.

According to him, “Kano is one of the states that key into the infrastructural agenda of the Federal Government,” adding that the Federal Government will continue to appreciate Ganduje’s administration for its uncommon performance.

Osinbajo also commended Ganduje for his free, compulsory basic and secondary education policy, as well as his giant strides in health and other facets of human development.

Ganduje in his brief remarks told Osinbajo that his administration is centred on human development with serious emphasis on education and health sector

