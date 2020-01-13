

Abuja – Stanley Dimgba scored thrice as hosts Enyimba International Football Club thrashed Algeria’s Paradou AC 4-1 in their 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup Group Phase Match Day 4 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

The match played at the Enyimba International Stadium, Dimgba opened scoring in the 15th minute.

He nodded home Reuben Bala’s cross at the near post.

Confederation cup: Visiting Nouadhibuo hold Rangers to 1-1 draw

The former Sunshine Stars and Warri Wolves winger then set up Victor Mbaoma for Enyimba’s second goal of the game in the 35th minute.

Dimgba added the third for the hosts a minute later, as he chipped the ball into the net after he was set up by Cyril Olisema.

Enyimba got their fourth goal in the 76th minute, with Dimgba nodding home substitute Stanley Okorom’s cross for his third of the day.

Abdelhak Kadiri scored a consolation goal for the visitors a minute from time.

The result ensured Enyimba moved to the second position in Group D, with six points from four matches.

Morocco’s Hassania Agadir who will face San Pedro of Cote d’Ivoire in the group’s other game later on Sunday occupy top spot with seven points.

The Peoples Elephants will host Hassania Agadir in their next game in the competition on Jan. 26 at the Enyimba International Stadium . (NAN)

