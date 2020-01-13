The rumoured conviction of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by an American court has been described as spurious, unfounded and baseless.

A youth group led by Solomon Adodo was said to have been calling for the immediate resignation of the deputy Senate president over an allegation of him being convicted by a Californian court.

Refuting the allegation on Monday, the Special Adviser to Sen. Omo-Agege on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, in a statement said it is purely an effort by political jobbers to drag the name of the senator into disrepute.

He said it is pertinent in a political environment like Nigeria where silence can be misinterpreted as consent and evidence of guilt, to dismiss the allegation as not only unfounded and illogical, but is the residue of the warped imaginations and misleading rumour peddled without conviction in the past.

Odunuga said that “while the senator remains completely unperturbed by the nattering nabobs of negativity and their faceless sponsors, it remains clear that this is another feeble round of mere shadow- chasing that ultimately amounts to nothing.

“For the umpteenth time, we would like to reiterate the fact that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was cleared of all charges in the said case and he was never a convict in the USA as being alleged. Till date, he travels freely to and within the country without any hint of harassment.

“We publish herewith details of our response to the same spurious allegation on September 25, 2018: To this extent, by way of fair commentary only, we will speak to the non-existent criminal conviction knowing that the matter is now in court and therefore, sub-judice. We will meet the blackmailer in court.

“The fact is at a point in his brilliant and bright legal career in California, Sen. Omo-Agege (then a young attorney) was alleged to have broken the law in California, but in the end, he was found not guilty.

“Accordingly, he was declared innocent by Lance A. Ito (who presided over the popular O.J. Simpson murder trial case) and G. Magnera of the Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

“Omo-Agege had to fight hard for his innocence and God vindicated him against the expectations of evil men like the most sadistic blackmailer in the world.

“Today, he remains an active member in good standing at the State of California Bar Association – which would be impossibile, if a valid and subsisting conviction were hanging on him. These are verifiable public facts and truths.”

He added that Sen. Omo-Agege is committed to his mandate and would not be distracted by the antics of disgruntled and defeated politicians hiding behind a so-called youth group without any meaningful antecedent, seeking to stir up confusion through mere mischief and without facts.

He said the deputy Senate president has nothing to hide and he would continue with his passionate desire and populist dynamism, towards making Nigeria a better nation for future generations.

