English Premier League side Chelsea FC has enquired about the availability of Brighton and Hove Albion Lewis Dunk.

The Times reports that Frank Lampard is looking to boost his defence in the January window hand has bookmarked Dunk as one of the may defenders that can fit the club’s bill.

It is been reported that Chelsea has a total of £150m to spend in January but they have yet to make their first signing since their transfer embargo was lifted.

According to reports, Brighton is open to selling the England international and will not stand in his way if he wants to move to London however their asking prize of £50m is said to be a worry for Chelsea the player’s age.

The 28-year-old has made 20 league appearances for Brighton this season and has two goals and three assists to his name.

Chelsea is in the market for a defender after Frank Lampard admitted last month that he wasn’t impressed with the rate at which they were shipping in goals.

Already Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has been linked with the club but the Bundesliga giants have refused to let him go this January but a summer move is a possibility.

