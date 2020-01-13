The Bosnian is arriving in Milan to replace Pepe Reina who is set to be confirmed at Aston Villa on Monday.

Should everything go as planned, Begovic will be Stefano Pioli’s second signing this month, after the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic; the 32-year-old will be the backup to Italy’s first choice keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

READ ALSO: Mexican Wrestler La Parka dies after suffering severe in-ring injuries



The former Chelsea and Stoke stopper had been on-loan in Azerbaijan with Qarabag this season, after being displaced by Artur Boruc as the South-coast side’s first-choice last term.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth at Molineux on December 15, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Reina has been involved in 13 games in two seasons for Milan and has been keen on a move with Villa said to have been impressed by his experience; the keeper having won the World Cup and the European Championship with Spain.

Begovic joins Milan with the side attempting to reconstruct their season after a disastrous start in Serie A where they have slumped to eighth in the league log with 25 points; 19 points behind leaders and rivals Inter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

