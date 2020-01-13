Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged Nigerians to show support and empathy towards the widows and dependants of the country’s fallen heroes.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, stated this on Sunday in Akure during a church service to celebrate the 2020 edition of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The governor called on individuals to donate generously to the emblem appeal fund, in addition to their prayers.

He said that the selfless service of the men of the armed forces had ensured national cohesion and global peace.

According to him, the Remembrance Day is to honour the departed and appreciate the living heroes, some of whom, he said, had suffered various deprivations in the course of war and operations.

“This celebration is marked annually to rekindle our interest in the plight of the families, dependants and relations of Nigerian fallen heroes all over the world.

“The current counter-terrorism operations by the Nigerian armed forces have claimed lives of some of our finest officers and men.

“The selfless service of these people has ensured national cohesion and global peace.

Read Also: Constituents jubilate as Court of Appeal upholds Taiwo’s election in Ajeromi Ifelodun

“If we remember our brothers and sisters who fell victims of terrorism and insurgency, we will then appreciate the sacrifice made by officers and men of our armed forces.

“The officers and men of our armed forces and indeed, our country, Nigeria, need our prayers. We need to pray so that God will grant them victory against the enemies of our dear nation,” he said.

In his sermon, Pastor Henry Ojo, President, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, said that the fallen heroes fought for the unity of Nigeria.

Ojo praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the ongoing fight against insurgency and making the country safe again.

He urged political leaders and monarchs to ensure peace and stability of the country, especially ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

