Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Monday told his cabinet members to brace up to the challenges of their new offices as they are under public scrutiny.

According to the governor, a lot of burden would be on them to be above board and morally upright.

He charged members of the newly constituted state cabinet to be role models that can manage expectations and join him in advancing the goals of even development across the state, as they are now public servants and not mere representatives of their towns or local governments.

He said they should not be found wanting in character, as they will come under intense public scrutiny and people would want to probe every of their action and inaction.

Gov. Abiodun, who made these remarks in his office at an orientation programme organised for commissioners and special advisers in the, reminded his appointees that their conducts and utterances would now be thoroughly looked at differently from when they were not commissioners and special advisers.

He urged the cabinet members to join him as partners in progress like the civil servants who are the engine room of governance.

He stressed that as worthy partners and anchors of the bureaucratic structures upon which the programmes and policies of his administration would be built upon, cabinet members should forge a cordial and seamless working relationship with the civil servants in the interest of the state.

“You are now public servants and have joined the league of politically exposed people. Your conduct, utterances and public personality will now come under intense public scrutiny, so be guided accordingly.

“To achieve optimally, you will need to work with and regard the Ogun state public servants as partners and anchors of the bureaucratic structures required to deliver on our programmes and policies.

“You will find in Ogun state public servants, the most dedicated, efficient and committed professionals. They are the inheritors of the proud legacies of the Ogun state public service.

Read Also: Alleged N1.4bn fraud: Court adjourns trial of NBA President until Feb. 11

“So, with the combination of political appointees, who are the best breed and the public servants that rank top in the country, the stage is now set for a new Ogun state of our collective dreams,” he said.

The governor while describing the newly assembled executive council members as the most star-studded cabinet in the country said that he would provide the right leadership as the captain of the team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

