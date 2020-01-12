The Senator who represented Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Senator Victor Umeh, has commiserated with the Anambra State Commissioner for Land, Hon. Bonaventure Enemali, on the death of his mother, Late Ezinne Roseline Enemali.

Mrs. Enenali, from Nzam, Anambra West Local Government Area, died at the age of 80 years.

Senator Victor Umeh was accompanied by his wife, Chief (Mrs.) Prisca Umeh, and others Chief Sunday Ezenwobi, Barr. Chijioke Ifekpolugo.

Umeh emphasisied that death was a compulsory price everyone must pay at a designated time known only to God.

The Senator admonished them to be consoled by the fulfilled life of their mother and to uphold her good examples. He also urged them to pray for the peaceful repose of her soul.

In the same vein, Senator Victor Umeh joined the Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Archbishop Valerian Okeke, league of bishops, priests, religious and laity of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province in paying last respect to the late Rev. Fr. Pius Ukor.

Fr. Ukor slumped during a soccer match between priests of Onitsha and Iselle-Ukwu Dioceses at the field of St. Patrick’s College Asaba on the 4th of December 2019 at the age of 48 years.

The Holy Trinity Cathedral Onitsha, venue of the Requiem Mass, which was presided by the archbishop, filled to brim with great personalities who had traveled from different walks of life to pay tribute to the uncommon, vibrant and exemplary priest.

Until his death, Fr. Ukor was a coach of priest’s soccer team and Director of Communications of Onitsha Archdiocese, as well as the Director of the Trinitas Publications (a media outfit of the Onitsha Archdiocese).

