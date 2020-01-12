Senator Shehu Sani has declined to take a lie detector test to be conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sen. Sani, who is being interrogated by operatives of the EFCC over alleged extortion of $24,000 from a motor dealer, Alhaji Sani Dauda is insisting that the EFCC polygraph lie test machine would be subject to manipulation as only 15 out of 31 fluorescent lights in his under -ground cell are working.

A statement issued by Olaniyi Coker, stated that it would be unjust to subject Sen. Sani to the lie detector test after being incarcerated for more than one week in an underground cell, coupled with the psychological trauma he has suffered for him to undergo such a test.

Coker insisted that “a lie detector test cannot give an accurate result from a man who is psychologically and mentally imprisoned under inhuman conditions.”

The activist further faulted the functioning of the EFCC’s lie detector machine “when there are no functioning bulbs in our cell and even the clocks in the EFCC offices are not working to determine efficiency in the exercise.

“The greatest lie detector is the Holy Qur’an,” he stated, adding that the investigator should bring the Holy Qur’an for him and the accuser to swear instead of a lie detector.

He maintained that “the allegations against him are baseless, unfounded and nothing, but a frame up,” stating that “if all the evidence I gave you cannot satisfy you about my innocence, then I cannot subject myself to your computer whose result can be manipulated to favour the accuser.”

His lawyer said that his client demands fairness and that he be admitted to bail and the matter be taken before a competent court.

It would be recalled that EFCC operatives had on January 8, stormed Sen. Sani’s houses in Abuja searching for incriminating evidence.

But, the senator described the allegations against him by his accuser Dauda as contradictory and baseless, noting that while the investigation into the allegations lasted, the amount said to be involved has changed from an initial $10, 000 to $20, 000 and lastly, $24, 000.

“Alhaji Dauda should have been in detention for even coming to report his bribery intentions,” he submitted.

