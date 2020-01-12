Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said he will deliver the Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor by end of May 2020.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu made this statement when he inspected the BRT corridor along the axis, telling residents within the axis to desist from throwing dirt into the drainage.

The governor, while addressing journalists during the inspection said the 13.68 kilometres of roads is at about 70 per cent completion rate, and has 14 stations even as the 14 stations have five bilateral stations; that is stations facing both sides and nine median stations.

He attributed the delay in some parts of the project along the corridor to residents who throw waste into the drainage system and advised residents to desist as perpetrators would henceforth face the wrath of the law.

“The situation with drainage here is human-induced because of the lifestyle of our people. I am aware that this whole drainage was cleared couple of days ago and we can all see the amount of rubbish that are left here now,” the governor lamented.

On the BRT buses on the corridor, the governor said that “we are hoping to start with about a minimum of 200 buses. Once, we come and we see the scaling up, the BRT can move up to 300 and 350 buses based on the traffic that we see and the utilisation of the corridor.

“Once, this is completed, there is the likelihood that we do a phase two of the project which will take us from here to Ogun state, where we have the old toll plaza. We want to reduce the traffic from the whole neighbourhood in Ogun state to Oshodi. Before the end May, we should complete the entire infrastructure along this road.”

He maintained that his government has continued to build on the infrastructural renewal projects which were started by the last administration.

“In the last seven months since we came in, work has not stopped on this corridor. In terms of mathematics, I cannot say it was at a particular percentage, but what I remember is that when I came here last it’s not what they look like.

“Essentially, we are pushing the contractors to ensure that all of the infrastructure that is required to put this to use are achieved. The contractors have not been denied finances and we are going to ensure we work with them.

“We are going to ensure that the commission date is sacrosanct; we will commission it on the date we have set out for ourselves,” he assured.

