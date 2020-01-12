The use of the Presidential Air Fleet by President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife and children wasn’t an impromptu or improper because it followed normal procedure the Presidential spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, has said
Garba Shehu was reacting to reports of the use of the presidential jet by President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan Buhari to a private ceremony in Bauchi.
Shehu said the presidency authorised the visit and informed the office of the national security adviser (NSA) to release the jet.
“It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly
Access Bank denies arrest of its GMD
“It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.
“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others.
“These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s)
There were reactions from many Nigerians after Hanan Buhari’s use of the Presidential jet to the private ceremony in Bauchi some of which are below
Buhari's daughter flew in an air force jet just to go & take pictures.Don't think Buhari still suprises anyone.What is shocking is how the @BauchiState first lady stooped so low as to not only receive her at the airport but to also serve as an escort on her stops..Disgraceful.— Umar Sa'ad Hassan 🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) January 10, 2020
Buhari's daughter flew a tax payer funded presidential jet for her private photo shoot.— Ifeanyi Emerald Ounah™® (@ify_zoe) January 11, 2020
Said Baba!!!!!
Corrupt people all over him,yet claims integrity!— BaronKings🇳🇬 (@Ezbaronkings) January 11, 2020
Fake educational certificate yet accuses youth of illiteracy!
Flies family on private jet yet claims simplicity!
Goes abroad for medicals yet criticizes Nigerians!
I agree.
President buhari deserves a @NobelPrize for hypocrisy!
Buhari's daughter is cruising on presidential jet ✈️ at the expense of taxpayers. So much for integrity. Buhari is a scam.— Shehu Gazali sadiq (@Shehusky) January 11, 2020
In a nutshell, Buhari's daughter used the presidential jet to travel to Bauchi to take Photos.— Isamaila 🇳🇬 (@Isamaila_Gdk) January 11, 2020
This is integrity.
😂😂😂 https://t.co/KlgnxVj8Jx
Chai! Our leaders don't learn how to give a good legacy telling us that Buhari children can use presidential jet simply means that his children can sign any bill including the budget. They can give speech on independence day or on democracy day.— oluwafemi (@phemmie04) January 11, 2020
"Why should I fly a private Jet as a President, I am not different from other Nigerians. ~Buhari 2015— Mr. M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 19, 2019
Budget for presidential aircraft for Buhari nearly double to N7.3bn ~Premium
Buhari to upgrade Presidential jet with 1.5bn & extra N200m on engines~Signal
That's how stars do
So Buhari's daughter flew the Presidential jet to Bauchi just to take pictures of their mud houses Emirates.— Abdulhamied 💜 (@AbdulhamidAAkh1) January 11, 2020
She graduated from a college in London last year as a photographer. Now she's flying over Nigeria in Presidential jet to take pictures of their Emirates 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gmd0yK1LDk
Hanan Buhari Arrives Bauchi For A Photoshoot In A Presidential Jet pic.twitter.com/Cf95reths0— SME Media (@media_sme) January 11, 2020
Who can please confirm that this is Hanan Buhari being received by a delegation as she alighted from a presidential jet. Which airport is this I need to know!— Son of the soil (@alegallawyer) January 10, 2020
Who has the information please? pic.twitter.com/olruv7o8vj
Discussion about this post