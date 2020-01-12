The use of the Presidential Air Fleet by President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife and children wasn’t an impromptu or improper because it followed normal procedure the Presidential spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, has said

Garba Shehu was reacting to reports of the use of the presidential jet by President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan Buhari to a private ceremony in Bauchi.

Shehu said the presidency authorised the visit and informed the office of the national security adviser (NSA) to release the jet.

“It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised ,”

“It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others.

“These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President.”

There were reactions from many Nigerians after Hanan Buhari’s use of the Presidential jet to the private ceremony in Bauchi some of which are below

Buhari's daughter flew in an air force jet just to go & take pictures.Don't think Buhari still suprises anyone.What is shocking is how the @BauchiState first lady stooped so low as to not only receive her at the airport but to also serve as an escort on her stops..Disgraceful. — Umar Sa'ad Hassan 🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) January 10, 2020

Buhari's daughter flew a tax payer funded presidential jet for her private photo shoot.



Said Baba!!!!! — Ifeanyi Emerald Ounah™® (@ify_zoe) January 11, 2020

Corrupt people all over him,yet claims integrity!

Fake educational certificate yet accuses youth of illiteracy!

Flies family on private jet yet claims simplicity!

Goes abroad for medicals yet criticizes Nigerians!

I agree.

President buhari deserves a @NobelPrize for hypocrisy! — BaronKings🇳🇬 (@Ezbaronkings) January 11, 2020

Buhari's daughter is cruising on presidential jet ✈️ at the expense of taxpayers. So much for integrity. Buhari is a scam. — Shehu Gazali sadiq (@Shehusky) January 11, 2020

In a nutshell, Buhari's daughter used the presidential jet to travel to Bauchi to take Photos.



This is integrity.

😂😂😂 https://t.co/KlgnxVj8Jx — Isamaila 🇳🇬 (@Isamaila_Gdk) January 11, 2020

Chai! Our leaders don't learn how to give a good legacy telling us that Buhari children can use presidential jet simply means that his children can sign any bill including the budget. They can give speech on independence day or on democracy day. — oluwafemi (@phemmie04) January 11, 2020

"Why should I fly a private Jet as a President, I am not different from other Nigerians. ~Buhari 2015



Budget for presidential aircraft for Buhari nearly double to N7.3bn ~Premium



Buhari to upgrade Presidential jet with 1.5bn & extra N200m on engines~Signal



That's how stars do — Mr. M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 19, 2019

So Buhari's daughter flew the Presidential jet to Bauchi just to take pictures of their mud houses Emirates.



She graduated from a college in London last year as a photographer. Now she's flying over Nigeria in Presidential jet to take pictures of their Emirates 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gmd0yK1LDk — Abdulhamied 💜 (@AbdulhamidAAkh1) January 11, 2020

Hanan Buhari Arrives Bauchi For A Photoshoot In A Presidential Jet pic.twitter.com/Cf95reths0 — SME Media (@media_sme) January 11, 2020

Who can please confirm that this is Hanan Buhari being received by a delegation as she alighted from a presidential jet. Which airport is this I need to know!



Who has the information please? pic.twitter.com/olruv7o8vj — Son of the soil (@alegallawyer) January 10, 2020

