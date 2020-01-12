Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo) says by successfully ending the perennial fuel scarcity during yuletide, Nigerians should trust President Muhammadu Buhari administration to address other challenges confronting the country.

Idahosa, who is the Chairman House Commitee on Legislative Compliance, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Benin.

The representative of the Ovia Federal Constituency called for more support for the president to enable his administration successfully execute its programmes and policies expected to take the country to the ‘next level’

Idahosa said no government can record any progress without support from the people.

He noted that because Nigerians were desirous of putting an end to the perennial fuel scarcity, their support made it possible for the president to find a permanent solution to the problem.

“This support is needed to surmount the challenges of insecurity, economic issues, fight against corruption and many other problems bedeviling the country.

“We must all realise that the President is also human like us, he is not a magician that can solve the problem of this country alone without our support. We all have a role to play.

“For instance, we should know what is due from us as tax, report anything that tends to undermine security in your area to the appropriate authority, don’t engage in any activity that will sabotage the economy of the country, protect public properties and above all, obey the law of the land.

“These are just some of the ways we can be supportive to any government, from Federal down to the local government level,” he urged.

Idahosa assured that the National Assembly (NASS) would continue to be supportive to the executive to continue with it’s people oriented programmes.

“Just like the Speaker said sometime ago, we were never elected to fight the executive, but to assist in every way possible to achieve the lofty dream of taking Nigeria to the next level.

“We may have cause to defer with the executive on some issues, but it will be resolved without necessarily heating up the polity or make Nigerians suffer unjustly.

“In conclusion, we must learn how not to play politics with every policy statement made by the government. Let us always argue issues based on its merit and demerit,” he said. (NAN)

