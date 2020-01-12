The crises rocking the State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau, has been laid to rest by the Police Commissioner (CP), Isaac Akinmoyede.

The Police boss in Plateau said he will only work with the Acting Chairman, Hon. Amos Gombi, who presented a letter of appointment to him written by the national body of the party in Abuja.

Trump warns Iran against 'massacre' as protests erupt over jetliner downing

This was disclosed by Gombi on Friday, while interacting with Journalists at the party secretariat in Jos.

It would be recalled that since April last year, the State chapter of the PDP was rocked by crisis followed by alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the party’s logistics arrangements in the 2019 general elections in the State.

This crisis threatened the very existence of the party as one united PDP and subsequently lead to the suspension of Damishi Sango as Chairman along with his Deputy, Amos Gombi, by some members of the State Executive Committee.

Following the development, the national body of the party set up a committee led by Sen. David Mark to resolve the issue.

The committee however reached a resolution and recommended that Sango should resign and hand over to his deputy Amos Gombi to run the affairs of the party as acting Chairman, till party congresses are held.

Upon the recommendation, a letter of appointment was handed to Gombi by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC).

However presenting the letter to the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, the CP asked all warring parties to refrain from frustrating Gombi, stating that his Command will only recognise him as Chairman and will cooperate with him to forestall any security breach emanating from the party secretariat.

According to Gombi: “The CP told them that they cannot undermine my position as Chairman and that in their best interest, they should cooperate with me as his command will only work with me”.

Explaining further, the acting Chairman said that when he was made Chairman, the first person he reached out to was Chris Hassan, who is now seen as a factional Chairman being supported by members of the party made up from those from the northern zone of Plateau.

“When I reached out to Chris, he told me he has no issues with me, but today he is parading himself as Chairman. I don’t know why people want to rule by force, allow God to give you”, Gombi said.



