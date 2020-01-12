By Chioma Joseph

Four female suspects, allegedly notorious for stealing female under wears for ritual purposes in the Ojo area of Lagos, have been arrested alongside their male accomplice.

The suspects who were identified as: Chukwajekwu Ezeigbo , 15, Chidima Obietuake, 17, Chikwaka Chidima, 17, Gold Enyinnaya, 23, Akomas Amarachi, 26, and Chukwajekwu Eziigbo , 15, were arrested last Friday, January 10, 2020.

Preliminary investigation revealed that operatives from the Ojo Police Division had received information on the activities of the suspects, leading to the arrest of the male suspect, Ezeigbo.

The teenage boy who lives at Ilufe area of Ojo, had stolen female under wears from clothesline. He confessed to have been engaging in the act for one year.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, who issued a statement on the arrest of the suspects, Ezeigbo’s also revealed that he sold the under wears to the four female suspects.

Bala said: “ Ezeigbo has been stealing female under wears from different houses in Ojo and environs. That he usually hands over the stolen under wears to the female suspects for a payment. All the suspects live at Ilufe area, Ojo.

“ The suspects have been arrested and they confessed to the commission of the crime. Detectives recovered some stolen female under wears from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing, the suspects will be charged to court.”

