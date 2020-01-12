In a bid to promote quality education, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced its readiness to close down all illegal schools operating in the nation’s capital.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure at the inauguration ceremony of PET International Academy, Lugbe.

She also revealed that the quality assurance department of the FCT Education Secretariat would scale-up its monitoring and inspection of schools to ensure standard are maintained.

The minister who was represented by the Director of FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr. Adamu Noma, acknowledged that the provision of quality education should not be the responsibility of government alone, affirming that private sector engagement is key to quality education.

Aliyu also stressed that the administration has as at September 2019, granted approval to no fewer than 1,648 private schools both at junior and senior secondary school levels.

“Undoubtedly, provisions of quality education should not be the responsibility of government alone. We have come to the realization that private sector engagement is key to quality education. In recognition of this fact, the FCT Administration as at September 2019 granted approval to no fewer than 1,648 private schools both junior and senior secondary school levels.

“However, I want to use this occasion to state unequivocally, that the FCT Administration will not compromise standard in both our public and private schools. Our quality assurance department will scale1-up monitoring and enforcement in all schools.

“Therefore, the administration will not hesitate to close down all illegal and substandard schools operating in the territory. This is a task we must continue to carry out to ensure standard in our educational sector,” the minister declared.

The minister commended the management of the new school for choosing the FCT to establish its ultra -model school to compliment government’s efforts in the development of the education sector.

She assured that underscoring the critical role education plays in the fortunes of the nation and the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration, the FCT Administration will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that education takes its rightful place.

Earlier, the Proprietor of the school, Dr. Jeremiah Ekele, had acknowledged that the provision of quality and functional education cannot be left in the hands of government alone, stressing that PEM is being developed with the aim of complimenting government’s efforts and giving back to the society at large.

“At PEM International Academy, we aspire to be among the best in the world in the provision of basic, secondary and vocational education to make our graduates independent.

“We have employed teachers who teach their own subjects and are committed to run with the mission and the vision of the institution and also to live up to our core values,” Ekele said.

He therefore, called on the FCT Administration to come to the aid of private school owners in the provision of more infrastructures to accommodate science laboratories.

