The father of the kidnapped final year student of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma in Edo state, Mr. Thomas Ojemire, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki to help him rescue his kidnapped daughter, Miss Ojemire Faith Bisi.

Mr. Ojemire disclosed that since his daughter was abducted at the gate of the AAU on December 8, 2019, she has not been set free.

“The reason I am seeking the help of the inspector general and Gov. Obaseki is because the police in Edo state seem not to be doing anything about the predicament of my daughter.

“My daughter is a final year student in the Nursing Department of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and she was kidnapped at the campus gate of the institution.

“Ever since, the authorities of the AAU have been silent about the matter and I feel bad about it because my daughter was under their care and she was kidnapped inside the school premises.

“For over a month now, I have made instalment payments of over N500, 000 into the bank account belonging to the kidnappers and yet they have not freed my daughter.

“I have borrowed and even sold some of my property to raise the money I have paid into their account and they are still asking for more, even though they have refused to let me speak with my daughter for the past one month.

“We wrote a formal letter to the Edo state police commissioner on December 9, 2019, with details of the phone number the kidnappers are using to contact us at regular intervals and their bank account which I have been depositing money as instructed by them.

“Therefore, I am begging passionately for the inspector general and Edo state governor to do whatever is necessary to help locate and rescue my daughter from the kidnappers den.

“I have absolute confidence in the inspector general and Gov. Obaseki to do the needful by rescuing my beloved daughter without further delay,” Mr. Ojemire posited.

